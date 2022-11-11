Ryan International School, Ludhiana

Students of Ryan Entrepreneur Club of the school got an opportunity to visit integrated apparel technological unit, functioning in Ludhiana. The unit is manufacturing fabric and garments under the NSE scheme of the Central Government. It is a manufacturing unit of circular knitting machine, dying and automatic cutting machines. Ryanites visited all departments of the organisation and got valuable information .They also had an interactive session with Neeraj Gupta. He clarified many doubts and queries of the students. It was a great exposure to the students as they got practical information.
