Ryan International School, Ludhiana

The school conducted a story-telling activity at Sunrise Playway School. Students listened to the story with great enthusiasm. The story was narrated in 3D props in an interesting manner. The aim of the activity was to develop expression and acting skills in toddlers. The teacher asked the students many questions related to the story and the children answered very beautifully. Along with the narration of the story, the teacher taught the students the Hindi by translating English words. The little students displayed intelligence with their restrained discipline.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India at COP27
The cover text is being debated and reworked as ministers an...
Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?
Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...
Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police
Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...
2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying 3 hand grenades
Rs 1 lakh in cash, car seized
Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai
The seized drugs include 19 kg of ganja, 1.15 kg of hydropon...