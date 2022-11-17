Ryan International School, Ludhiana

The school conducted a story-telling activity at Sunrise Playway School. Students listened to the story with great enthusiasm. The story was narrated in 3D props in an interesting manner. The aim of the activity was to develop expression and acting skills in toddlers. The teacher asked the students many questions related to the story and the children answered very beautifully. Along with the narration of the story, the teacher taught the students the Hindi by translating English words. The little students displayed intelligence with their restrained discipline.