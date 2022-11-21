Ryan International School, Ludhiana

The school witnessed an enthusiastic Inter-Playway School Sports Meet. Four playway schools — Jack and Jill Playway School, Aadharshila Convent School, Sunrise Playway School and Little VIPs Playway School — participated in the event. There were four races — flat race, hurdle race, fill the bucket race and zigzag race. The toddlers participated enthusiastically in all the events. The winners were announced and the Headmistress congratulated everyone and wished the young students the very best in their lives.