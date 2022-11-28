Ryan International School, Ludhiana

Founder-Chairman Dr AF Pinto visited the school. The Founder-Chairman planted a sapling on the premises. A special assembly was organised. Melodious praise and worship songs filled the aura with serenity. Students extended their heartfelt welcome in four different languages. Students of classes VI to VIII presented a sports dance and a geometric mime. Students of classes IV and V performed Bhangra. The Chairman interacted with class monitors from classes I to XII and met Ryan council members and school contingents.
