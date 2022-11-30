Ryan International School, Ludhiana

Seven schools from the city participated in a power-point presentation, "Artificial Intelligence or Nanotechnology", under the Hub of Learning Schools group, held on the premises. As many as 14 students participated in the event. Harpreet Khattar, Founder-Director, Seculabs Inc., and Harksh Technologies Pvt Ltd presided over the event. Judge Harpreet Khattar appreciated the efforts put in by students and awarded the winners. Krish Arora and Srijana Bisht from the school bagged the first prize. Avi Arora and Vaibhaveer Singh from Springdale Sherpur came second, while Naveen Kumar and Harshita Patel from Darshan Academy bagged the third spot.