Ryan International School, Ludhiana

Ryanites saluted the Tricolour as they celebrated the 74th Republic day on the school premises. Chief guest lnspector Balwinder Singh unfurled the National Flag, after which students sang the National Anthem. Songs of praise for freedom fighters were sung by the school choir. Students enacted a street play, highlighting the message that every citizen is living in a secular and republic nation and that rights and duties go hand in hand. A synchronised patriotic song mashup filled the atmosphere with energy. Students also performed "luddi", a Punjabi folk dance. Principal Manasi Thapar said, "Let us always remember our country's golden heritage and be proud to be a part of Republic India."