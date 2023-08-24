Ryan International School, Mohali

The school celebrated Independence Day. The school campus looked beautiful decorated with Tricolours. The patriotic songs, speeches and dances performed by students reminded everyone of the bravery and sacrifices made by our forefathers. Lt Col Iqbal Singh and his wife Ramanpreet Singh attended the function.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway
Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...
Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert
Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble
5 dead, 6 hospitalised in California bar shooting
The shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condi...