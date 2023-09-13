Ryan International School, Mohali

A teacher affects eternity, you can never tell where their influence stops. It was truly a day to remember at the school. The love, admiration and gratitude of children towards their teachers overflowed without any bounds. A heart-touching message of appreciation for all the teachers from Director Dr Grace Pinto was read out by the principal during the special assembly. Games, activities, songs and dances resounded around the campus.
