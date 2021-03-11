Ryan International School, Patiala

On the Independence Day the Chief guest Satish Verma was given a Guard of Honour by the School Council and felicitated with a sapling. The programme commenced by seeking the Lord’s blessings followed by Bible reading. The school choir set the pitch for the programme with prayers and patriotic songs. Principal Pooja Sharma, along with the chief guest, hoisted the national flag and everyone present there sang the national anthem. The patriotic dance presentation by the students of Class VI to VIII was appreciated by all present. Class X students participated in an inter-house patriotic song singing competition. Self-composed poems in English and Punjabi were recited. A play was enacted on the theme ‘Corruption’. Class X and XII toppers of the 2021-2022 batch were awarded trophies and presented saplings.