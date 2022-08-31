To provide an educational simulation to enable the students to learn about diplomacy, international relations and the United Nations, Ryan International School Patiala scheduled RISMUN (Ryan International School Model United Nations) 2022-23. Jaspreet Kaur Banga, a Career Counselor, Shampy Gupta, MD Pathology along with alumni Seerat Rana and Samrath Samuel graced the occasion. The Day 1, marked the opening ceremony and participation of 35 students to present their views on the Agenda 'Plight of Refugees amidst the Russia- Ukraine War. The delegates had open debates on sex trafficking, education, job opportunities, sanity and other basic humantarian rights of refugees and asylum seekers.
