Ryan International School, Patiala

Dr AF Pinto, Chairman, Ryan International Group of Institutions, visited the Patiala Branch. The school choir sang patriotic and devotional songs. The Chairman was formally welcomed with speeches in various languages. The thought enactment on 'Save Trees' by students of classes III to V and mime presentation on the 'Conservation of water was highly appreciated.
