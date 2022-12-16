Ryan International School, Patiala

In order to educate students, enhance their public speaking, diplomacy, problem solving and team work, a MUN Introduction Workshop in two sessions was organised. The first session was for Class IX to XII and the second session was for Class VII and VIII. Debjani Bassu, All India Head of Ryan MUN Clubs, introduced the students to the skills required for an INMUN participant, sources for research, divisions of UNGA, Israel- Palestine issue and Geo-politics. She gave suggestions on reading material and indulged students in global politics to enhance their communication skills. She encouraged the students to participate in RISMUN and INMUN. Overall, it was a wonderful experience for the students to explore their talents and satiate all their queries related not only to participate in INMUN but also to win as a team.