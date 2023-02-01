Ryan International School, Patiala

The school organised a farewell ceremony for Class XII students and a blessing ceremony for Class X students at the Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh. Managing Director of the Ryan Group of Institutions Grace Pinto addressed the students to encourage them with her luminous words. She gave her blessings to students and wished them success. Students of Class XII shared memorable experiences of the school and expressed gratitude for their mentors. This was followed by a candlelight ceremony wherein Class 12 students symbolically passed the legacy of knowledge to their juniors. Awards were conferred on outstanding students of Classes X and XII.