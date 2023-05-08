Ryan International School, Patiala

The school organised an award ceremony to acknowledge the hard work of students. Principal Pooja Sharma felicitated Rahuldeep Singh, District Sports Officer, Fathegarh Sahib, who was the guest of honour. Students of classes VI to XII were honoured with various awards, such as Student of the Year Award, Star Performer Award for Sports, Leadership Award, Amazing Artist Award, Super Scientist Award etc. A mime on the theme- Advancement in Technology was presented by students of classes VI to VIII. The guest of honour congratulated the awardees. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates and medals.