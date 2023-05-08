Ryan International School, Patiala

The school organised an award ceremony to acknowledge the hard work of students. Principal Pooja Sharma felicitated Rahuldeep Singh, District Sports Officer, Fathegarh Sahib, who was the guest of honour. Students of classes VI to XII were honoured with various awards, such as Student of the Year Award, Star Performer Award for Sports, Leadership Award, Amazing Artist Award, Super Scientist Award etc. A mime on the theme- Advancement in Technology was presented by students of classes VI to VIII. The guest of honour congratulated the awardees. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates and medals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six persons, ...
Kerala houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...
New chief secretary appointed in violence-hit Manipur
Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre,...
In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow
It’s a treat for tourists, but farmers are worried over the ...
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
His remarks come after a Delhi court grants bail to two accu...