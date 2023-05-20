Ryan International School, Patiala

A proud moment was felt among students and teachers after the declaration of Class X result. Fifty of the total 141 students scored above 90%, 30 students scored between 80% and 90 % and 21 students scored between 70% and 80%. Agmnoor Kaur (98.4%), Japjyot Kaur (97.8%), Mansirat Kaur (97.6%) and Raghav Aggarwal (97.2%) have truly proven the twin Hallmark of Excellence through commitment and progressive approach. The twin hallmarks of the school was proven by the accomplishment of 100% result of Class XII students. Out of 91 students, 23 students scored above 90%, 29 students scored between 80% and 90 % and 16 students scored between 70% and 80%. Manmeet Kaur (95.4%), Rupali Sharma and Komalheer Kaur (93.8%) and Shaminder Kaur (93.2%) have topped the Humanities Stream. Raghav Goyal (95.2%), Chahat Walia (94.2%) and Poshika Bhatnagar (94%) are the toppers of the Science Stream. Principal Pooja Sharma appreciated the students for their exemplary achievement.