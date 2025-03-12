Ryan International School, Patiala

The school organised its Annual Day 2024-25 for grades III to VIII, themed ‘Roots to Grow, Wings to Fly’, conceptualised by school Director Sonal Pinto. The event showcased vibrant cultural performances, music, and theatre, with the highlight being the Achiever’s Award Ceremony, where outstanding students were honoured with the prestigious ‘Ryan Prince’ and ‘Ryan Princess’ titles. The celebration was graced by dignitaries, including Dr Jasmine Kaur Vij (life coach and psychologist), Dr Nivedita Uppal (Professor of Music, Punjabi University), Gurbakshish Singh (Head, Civil Engineering, Govt Polytechnic, Mohali), Narinder Singh Dhindsa (Head, Computer Science, Govt Polytechnic, Patiala), Dr Damanjeet Sandhu (Professor of Psychology, Punjabi University), Dr Bhim Inder Singh (former Head, Punjabi Literary Studies, Punjabi University), and Group Captain Ajay Bhardwaj (CO, 5 PB, NCC) with Tapasya Bhardwaj (gold medallist in mathematics & education). As per the school’s cherished tradition, they were warmly welcomed with the school band and were presented a lush green sapling, a memento and a painting created by the school’s budding artists. The event commenced with a prayer song, Praise & Worship, and multilingual welcome speeches. Students captivated the audience with dynamic performances, including kathak, kathputli dance, Spanish dance, garba, street dance, patriotic dance, musical play and bhangra. Winners included Prabhansh Singh, Sharad Malhotra, and Jagjot Singh for their exceptional achievements of ‘First in Math’. The prestigious ‘Ryan Prince’ and ‘Ryan Princess’ titles were awarded to outstanding students across different grades for their excellence in academics and extracurricular activities. From Grade III, Miraj Bawa and Alayna Sharma received the honour, followed by Aditya Mittal and Aaruhi Goyal in Grade IV. In Grade V, Adnan Mehmood Nandan and Lavanya were recognised, while Grade VI saw Jagjot Singh and Ipsa Khanna earning the title. The achievers from Grade VII were Anantveer Singh and Prabhleen Kaur, and in Grade VIII, Shubh Singla and Ramanjot Kaur took the honour. Grade IX winners were Alakhdeep Singh and Aditi, while in Grade XI, Akshat Sharma and Shubhpreet Kaur were bestowed with the esteemed titles. The event concluded with dignitaries commending Principal Pooja Sharma for fostering student growth under the visionary leadership of Chairman Dr AF Pinto and MD Dr Grace Pinto. A heartfelt vote of thanks was followed by the rendition of the school anthem and national anthem.