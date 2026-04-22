The academic year at Ryan International School, Patiala, has culminated in a spectacular display of brilliance as the CBSE Grade X results for 2026 were declared. The school celebrated a 100% pass result, with an impressive 26 students scoring above 90%. Both Aditi Goyal and Lagan Goyal secured the first position with a staggering 99.4%, placing them among the national elite. Following closely in the second position are Aaditya Sheoran and Jasneev Kaur Tiwana, who achieved an impressive 97.4%, demonstrating exceptional dedication. The third position was claimed by Onkar Garg, who secured a strong 96.6%, further enriching the school’s tradition of leadership. Principal Pooja Sharma stated that this success is the result of a strong bond between students, teachers, and parents.

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