icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Ryan International School, Patiala

Ryan International School, Patiala

CBSE Class X toppes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:38 PM Apr 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The academic year at  Ryan International School, Patiala, has culminated in a spectacular display of brilliance as the CBSE Grade X results for 2026 were declared. The school celebrated a 100% pass result, with an impressive 26 students scoring above 90%. Both Aditi Goyal and Lagan Goyal secured the first position with a staggering 99.4%, placing them among the national elite. Following closely in the second position are Aaditya Sheoran and Jasneev Kaur Tiwana, who achieved an impressive 97.4%, demonstrating exceptional dedication. The third position was claimed by Onkar Garg, who secured a strong 96.6%, further enriching the school’s tradition of leadership. Principal Pooja Sharma stated that this success is the result of a strong bond between students, teachers, and parents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts