Ryan Int'l School, Dugri

The school celebrated World Heart Day. Students of the Montessori Wing participated in a colouring activity, wherein they were given heart-shaped pre-designed sheets. A special session was held on the importance of healthy eating habits, regular exercises and adopting a healthy lifestyle. The main aim of the activity was to spread awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy heart and lifestyle.
