Ryan Int'l School, Ludhiana

A photography competition was organised on World Photography Day. Students of Class IX to XII participated in the competition. There were two categories: Class IX and X and the other Class XI and XII. The students came out with outstanding results with their photographic talent and the event drew a huge appreciation from the judges, Principal and teachers. The winners of both categories were Naman Singh (Xll B) first, Sanya lahar (Xll C) second and Kuljinder Singh (Xll H) third; and Saksham (X A) first, Prakriti Lamba (X G) second and Ridhanshu (X E) third.