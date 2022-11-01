Ryan Int'l School, Ludhiana

The school conducted a wide range of activities in Ahluwalia Colony, Jamalpur. he items varied from a mime on water wastage to singing a patriotic song. Clad in spectacular costumes with props, students presented a 'Nukkad Natak' in which they showcased their ‘Maa Boli Punjabi’. Tiny tots mesmerised the audience with their energetic performances. Song glorifying mothers, filled everyone with nostalgia. The audience lauded the efforts of young performers.