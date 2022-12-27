Ryan lnternational School, Ludhiana

Christmas carnival-cum-fete was organised atthe school. Ryanites from Montessori to Class V, enjoyed this carnival which was an amalgamation of fun, food, games and dance. Children enjoyed fun games like cross the web , tattoo making, ring game, tailing money, try your luck, dance till you drop etc. Magic show by a professional magician was also organised for the students. Sumptuous food stalls were put up by the teachers. A special assembly was organised on December 23 wherein the true meaning of Christmas was depicted by the Ryanites through Nativity play, Angel Dance, shepherd dance. Prayer songs and Christmas carols filled the ambience. Dr William Bhatti, Director, Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, was the guest of honour. Founder , Chairman Dr A.F. Pinto’s message was read by the Principal of the school.