Ryan lnternational School, Ludhiana

The school hosted and sponsored "Reveal the Talent — Chote Ustad”, a TV reality show, for Ludhiana auditions. Around 150 Ryanites and 100 children of other schools, from two years to 14 years of age, participated in this mega event. Children showcased their talent in the fields of dancing, singing and modelling. Parents of the participating students were also invited to the school. Their presence was a great morale- booster for all children. The judges were Sikander Gupta, event director, actresses Aarushi Jain and Mandeep and Ancy Rajput, choreographer. They were all praise for the children and encouraged them to polish their skills and confidence. Principal Manasi Thapar said, "It is indeed overwhelming to see that our children are blessed with such talent to showcase to the world. Don't let anything limit you. Aim high and reach for the stars!"
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Says the state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in ‘p...