Ryan lnternational School, Ludhiana

The school hosted and sponsored "Reveal the Talent — Chote Ustad”, a TV reality show, for Ludhiana auditions. Around 150 Ryanites and 100 children of other schools, from two years to 14 years of age, participated in this mega event. Children showcased their talent in the fields of dancing, singing and modelling. Parents of the participating students were also invited to the school. Their presence was a great morale- booster for all children. The judges were Sikander Gupta, event director, actresses Aarushi Jain and Mandeep and Ancy Rajput, choreographer. They were all praise for the children and encouraged them to polish their skills and confidence. Principal Manasi Thapar said, "It is indeed overwhelming to see that our children are blessed with such talent to showcase to the world. Don't let anything limit you. Aim high and reach for the stars!"