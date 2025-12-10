Ryan organises 26th Minithon

Ryan International School, Chandigarh, organised its 26th Minithon in the vicinity of the school under Ryan International Sports Club. In sync with the vision “Sports”, of Chairman Dr AF Pinto, the event is an annual feature of Ryan Group of Institutions. Around 2,730 students from 29 different schools of the Tricity and Punjab region participated in the event. Anurag Thakur (Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting), Angad Bir Singh (Indian hockey player), Vivek Thakur (Indian Asian team coach), Yogesh Joshi (founder and Managing Director of Aviox Technologies Pvt Ltd), Rajan Agnihotri (CA), Jyoti Soi (CA), Dr. Brijesh Lal Lakaria (Principal Scientist), Dr Dinesh Jinger (Scientist in Agriculture), and MS Maan, IPS officer (retd) were the dignitaries for the flagging of the races and prize distribution ceremony. The team championship trophy was won by Ryan International School, Chandigarh. The second position was clinched by Ryan International School, Amritsar. The third position was clinched by St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

