DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Ryan organises 26th Minithon

Ryan organises 26th Minithon

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ryan International School, Chandigarh, organised its 26th Minithon in the vicinity of the school under Ryan International Sports Club. In sync with the vision “Sports”, of Chairman Dr AF Pinto, the event is an annual feature of Ryan Group of Institutions. Around 2,730 students from 29 different schools of the Tricity and Punjab region participated in the event. Anurag Thakur (Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting), Angad Bir Singh (Indian hockey player), Vivek Thakur (Indian Asian team coach), Yogesh Joshi (founder and Managing Director of Aviox Technologies Pvt Ltd), Rajan Agnihotri (CA), Jyoti Soi (CA), Dr. Brijesh Lal Lakaria (Principal Scientist), Dr Dinesh Jinger (Scientist in Agriculture), and MS Maan, IPS officer (retd) were the dignitaries for the flagging of the races and prize distribution ceremony. The team championship trophy was won by Ryan International School, Chandigarh. The second position was clinched by Ryan International School, Amritsar. The third position was clinched by St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts