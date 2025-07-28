DT
Home / The School Tribune / Ryan Patiala organises plantation drive

Ryan Patiala organises plantation drive

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Ryan International School, Patiala, organised a plantation drive in the third and fourth weeks of July to promote environmental sustainability and ecological responsibility among students. Over 100 saplings were planted within the school campus and surrounding areas, with participation from students, teachers and staff. Students of classes I and II planted saplings at school, while students from classes III to XII participated in plantation drives at public gardens in Urban Estate Phase 1 and Phase II. The drive was inaugurated by Principal Pooja Sharma and community leaders, who emphasised the importance of trees in combating climate change and maintaining ecological balance. Native and environment-friendly species were planted, ensuring long-term environmental benefits. The event fostered a sense of responsibility among the young eco-warriors, contributing to environmental conservation and beautification of public spaces.

