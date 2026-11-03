Ryan school ranks among best in EducationWorld

Ryan International School, Amritsar, has earned recognition in the prestigious EducationWorld India School Rankings 2026–27, securing the third rank in Amritsar and fifth rank in Punjab. This achievement reflects the institution’s commitment to quality education, holistic development and academic excellence. Principal Kanchan Malhotra expressed her gratitude to Chairman Dr AF Pinto and Managing Director Dr Grace Pinto for their visionary leadership and continued guidance. The school management congratulated the dedicated educators, supportive parents and enthusiastic students on this milestone, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to nurturing young minds, encouraging their potential and shaping a brighter future.

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