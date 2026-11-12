Ryan Theatre Fest celebrated

Ryan International School, Chandigarh, celebrated its annual function, Ryan Theatre Fest 2026, at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh. The occasion was especially memorable as the Ryan Group of Institutions celebrates its Golden Jubilee, marking 50 glorious years of excellence in education. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 1,000 students, who showcased their talent, creativity and confidence through a spectacular series of cultural performances. The occasion was graced by distinguished guests from various fields, including senior administrative and police officials, defence personnel and eminent personalities. The programme commenced with an opening presentation and prayer, followed by a warm welcome address by Sonal Pinto, Director, Ryan Group of Institutions, who greeted the distinguished guests, parents and members of the school community, setting the tone for the celebrations. The cultural extravaganza featured performances such as Modern Family, Safar Shuru Hai, Fun in India and Apne Bachpan Mein, along with vibrant Jungle, Marathi and Punjabi dances and other entertaining presentations. The performances beautifully celebrated childhood, family values and India’s rich cultural diversity. The celebration concluded with an award ceremony recognising students for their achievements, followed by the national anthem.