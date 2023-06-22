S.I.S Public School Mohali

Raising awareness about yoga and to adopt a healthy lifestyle was the main objective of the Yoga Day celebrations at the school today. School teachers performed warm-up exercises, Surya Namaskar and Pranayam. During an online session with the students school Physical Instructor Harpreet Kaur enlightened them about different yoga asanas and their benefits. It was a long practice session with demonstration of various yoga asanas by the Instructor. Students performed various asanas under her guidance. School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu addressed the teachers and emphasised on how yoga was indispensable in today's stressful life. School Director Pawandeep kaur Gill also sensitised the teachers about the benefits of adding yoga in one’s daily routine.