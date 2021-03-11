S R Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

Teej festival was celebrated in at the school in which the local MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann was the chief guest. Appreciating the cultural programme presented by the girl students of the school, she said that the educational institutions have a special role to play in saving Punjab’s heritage. On this occasion, Principal Ravi Sharma said that it is our duty to keep our young generation connected with our culture. A ‘ Miss Teej’ competition was also organised, in which Sukhjinder Kaur and Diksha were declared the joint winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...