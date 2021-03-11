S R Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

Teej was celebrated at the school in which local MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann was the chief guest. Appreciating the cultural programme presented by the girl students of the school, she said the educational institutions have a special role to play in saving Punjab’s heritage. Principal Ravi Sharma said, “It is our duty to keep our young generation connected with our culture.” A ‘Miss Teej’ competition was also organised, in which Sukhjinder Kaur and Diksha were declared the joint winners.