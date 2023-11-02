S R Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

Jaskaran Singh, a student of the school was awarded Rs 5,000 for winning bronze medal in the state-level games of 'Khedaan Watan Punjab Diyan' organised by the Punjab Government. These state-level games were held at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium, Bathinda recently. Two students of the school have qualified for national-level competition by winning gold medals in the state championship organised by Powerlifting Association Punjab. Jaskaran Singh Johal and Harmeet Kaur have been selected for the National Championship to be held in Bengaluru by winning gold medals in their respective categories.

