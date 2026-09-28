SA Jain school’s Yuvraj shines at district-level painting contest

SA Jain Senior Model School celebrated a proud achievement as Yuvraj Matharu secured first position in the district-level painting competition on the theme 'My Vision for India'. He received a cash prize of ?2,100 from Ambala District Education Officer Sudhir Kalra. Yuvraj will now represent Ambala district at the state-level competition on October 8. The achievement highlights the importance of nurturing creativity and encouraging young minds to envision a progressive India. The school management committee and Principal Dr Renu Gehlawat congratulated Yuvraj on his achievement and wished him success in the state-level competition.

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