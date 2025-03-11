SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala

The school hosted a unique platform to identify and nurture the hidden talents of its tiny tots. The event, sponsored by Torque Pharmaceuticals, aimed to provide a stage for young students to showcase their skills, build confidence, and develop their creativity. The programme, held in the school’s auditorium, featured a range of exciting activities, including a sizzling ramp walk, interactive show & tell sessions, creative clay modelling, and innovative ‘best out of waste’ competitions. The events were designed to foster confidence, creativity, and problem-solving skills among the young participants. “We believe that every child is unique and has a special talent waiting to be discovered,” said Principal Renu Gahlawat. “This event provided a platform for our students to express themselves, build confidence, and develop their creative skill. Management Committee Head Anil Jain, Chairman Mandeep Jain, Management Committee Adviser Shrikant Jain, Manager Piyush Jain, secretary Dr Vineet Jain, treasurer Rishabh Jain, Vijay Vallabh Jain International school Mohri’s Manager Sumit Jain and Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat praised the programme.