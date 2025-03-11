DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala

SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala

The school hosted a unique platform to identify and nurture the hidden talents of its tiny tots. The event, sponsored by Torque Pharmaceuticals, aimed to provide a stage for young students to showcase their skills, build confidence, and develop their...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school hosted a unique platform to identify and nurture the hidden talents of its tiny tots. The event, sponsored by Torque Pharmaceuticals, aimed to provide a stage for young students to showcase their skills, build confidence, and develop their creativity. The programme, held in the school’s auditorium, featured a range of exciting activities, including a sizzling ramp walk, interactive show & tell sessions, creative clay modelling, and innovative ‘best out of waste’ competitions. The events were designed to foster confidence, creativity, and problem-solving skills among the young participants. “We believe that every child is unique and has a special talent waiting to be discovered,” said Principal Renu Gahlawat. “This event provided a platform for our students to express themselves, build confidence, and develop their creative skill. Management Committee Head Anil Jain, Chairman Mandeep Jain, Management Committee Adviser Shrikant Jain, Manager Piyush Jain, secretary Dr Vineet Jain, treasurer Rishabh Jain, Vijay Vallabh Jain International school Mohri’s Manager Sumit Jain and Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat praised the programme.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper