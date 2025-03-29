DT
PT
SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala

SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 29, 2025 IST
The school celebrated Senior KG Graduation Ceremony in its auditorium. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the academic journey of the young graduates as they prepare to enter the primary school. The event was attended by parents, members of the managing committee, principal and teachers. The event began with the lighting of lamp by management members and principal. ‘Navkar Mantra’ was chanted to mark the beginning of the phenomenal event. The ceremony featured a colourful programme, including songs, dances and skits, performed by kindergarteners. The graduates were awarded with certificates and medals in recognition of their hard work and dedication. Managing committee head Anil Jain, Chairman Mandeep Jain, adviser Shrikant Jain, Manager Piyush Jain, secretary Dr Vineet Jain, treasurer Rishabh Jain, Shreyansh Jain, HV Jain, Sumit Jain, Manager of Vijay Vallabh Jain International School, Mohri, and Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat congratulated the young graduates on their achievement and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.

