SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City

A boxing tournament was held in which about 3,500 students of North Zone CBSE schools participated. Harshpreet Singh of the school bagged silver medal in the under-19 age group and made the school proud. Principal Renu Gahlawat praised Harshpreet Singh and said it’s due to his unwavering dedication and hard work that he has won a medal. Members of the management expressed their delight and wished him good luck for future.
