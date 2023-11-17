SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City

A career counselling session was organised at the school by the Atmanand Institute of Management and Technology (AIMT). The session aimed at informing the Class XII students about the various career avenues, along with available choices of education in the future as per their streams of study. Anju Khurana, Poonam Sharma, Bhumika Mehta, Neetu Mockoul and Tusharika Gupta were the lead faculty who conducted the session. They talked through the NEP 2020 and the changes it has brought to the UG courses. The faculty answered students’ queries and provided them individual counselling so that they can plan and decide their future study and take first step towards their bright and promising future.

