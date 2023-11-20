SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City

The school’s teacher, Mohan Dhiman, was selected for the All India Exhibition of Art 2023 (Indian Academy of Fine Arts, Amritsar). The title of his art work was “An ending smile”. The medium of his art was a mix media. His victory reflects his commitment to artistic excellence and his recognition in the competition is due to his creativity, vision and hard work. Members of the management expressed their delight by saying that the accomplishment of Mohan Dhiman is a reflection of the dedication and excellence that the school strives to instil in all its students. Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat extended her heartfelt congratulations to Mohan Dhiman for his extraordinary accomplishment.

