SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City

A social science week was celebrated on the school campus. The social science department highlighted the significant role of social science in society. The event kicked off with lighting of lamp. It was followed by an amazing dance presentation on ‘Women empowerment’ and song on ‘Sustainable development’. Students represented the physical features of the Earth through mesmerising roleplays. The participants were honoured with certificates by Principle Dr Renu Gehlawat.

#Ambala