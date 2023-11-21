SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City

The school is associated with the Human Foundation, which is working for a noble cause “Mission Good Earth”. The leading projects are Oxyzone, Floral Fest and Tatva Bodh. Neeru Sharma, Principal Sohan Lal DAV School, Ambala City, visited the school with Sunil Arora and Madhu Parmar for preliminary inspection of Oxyzone and Floral Fest project. They motivated the students and guided them for the final inspection. They honoured Oxybrigadier and Ms Bloom with a Green Scraf. In Tatva Bodh project the topic was harmful ingredients of toothpaste and to find its foam-based alternative and safe ingredient. Students very actively participated and came out with various ideas. The viva voce and demo inspection was conducted by Dr Rajita. They also honoured the Punjabi faculty. Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat said such projects make students responsible citizens.
