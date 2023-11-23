SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City

Vigyan Bharti, Haryana, in collaboration with the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, organised a poster-making competition on the birth anniversary of Dr Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar. Students had to make poster of any of the Indian scientists. Manya Dhiman of the school secured the first prize, a cash award of Rs 2,100. Her poster on Abdul Kalam was appreciated by one and all. She was honoured by Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya.

