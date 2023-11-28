SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City

Vishal Prasant of the school bagged four prizes in the Open Badminton District Tournament held at Khalsa School, Ambala City. He won the first prize in U- 13 Singles, U-13 Doubles and U-15 Doubles and the third prize in U-15 Singles. He won a cash award of Rs 3,500, four trophies and three sports kits.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins
0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...
India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy
Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case
Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter
The trial was held against the mother alone as the prime acc...
Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain
The national capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days...