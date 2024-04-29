SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City

The school organised an exciting Commerce Olympiad, in which the school showcased the remarkable talent and intellectual skills of its students. Commerce Olympiad, organised by the Department of Commerce, aims to encourage students to explore the intricacies of the business world and foster a spirit of healthy competition. Top performing students demonstrated not only their deep understanding of commerce principles, but also their ability to think critically and apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios. Vanshika of Class XII got a memento and certificate and Kinjal of Class XI got a memento and certificate by getting 97.20 percentile. Pranav, Lakshya, Anmol Kumar and Aanchal received merit certificates and citations.

