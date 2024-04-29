SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City

The school organised an exciting Commerce Olympiad, in which the school showcased the remarkable talent and intellectual skills of its students. Commerce Olympiad, organised by the Department of Commerce, aims to encourage students to explore the intricacies of the business world and foster a spirit of healthy competition. Top performing students demonstrated not only their deep understanding of commerce principles, but also their ability to think critically and apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios. Vanshika of Class XII got a memento and certificate and Kinjal of Class XI got a memento and certificate by getting 97.20 percentile. Pranav, Lakshya, Anmol Kumar and Aanchal received merit certificates and citations.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants
Canada PM emphasis on more flights to India, including to Am...
8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...
Man kills friend over common love interest in Delhi's Mahindra Park
Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who, too, was present ...