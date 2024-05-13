SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City

Manvi Bhatia, a student of the school, did BCom from MCM College, Chandigarh. For achieving her goal of doing MBA, she took XAT and CAT exams and scored 99.06 percentile in XAT exam and 95.35 percentile in CAT. She has brought laurels to the school and parents and got admission in the Xavier Institute of Management, Jamshedpur, one of the top colleges of management studies.

