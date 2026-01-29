SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City celebrates Foundation Day

The centenary year celebration of the Foundation Day of Shri Atma Nand Jain Gurukul Punjab Educational Society (Gujranwala), Ambala City, was solemnly organised. The members of the School Managing Committee lit the lamp, followed by the invocation of ‘Goddess Saraswati’. The ‘Navkar Mahamantra’ was chanted 11 times, and Guru Vallabh was remembered through devotional ‘bhajans’. In the year 1926, on Basant Panchami, the institution was founded as ‘Shri Atmanand Jain Gurukul’ by Jain saint Acharya Vijay Vallabh Surishwar Maharaj.

