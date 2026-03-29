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Home / The School Tribune / SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala hosts capacity building programme

SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala hosts capacity building programme

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:39 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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A capacity building programme on ‘National Curriculum Framework (NCF)’ was conducted at the school. The session aimed to enhance teachers’ understanding of the core principles and pedagogical approaches outlined in the NCF. The workshop offered valuable insights into competency-based education, experiential learning, and the holistic development of learners, as envisioned by the framework. Resource person Jyoti Jindal elaborated on innovative teaching strategies, effective assessment practices, and the significance of nurturing critical thinking and creativity among students. Teachers actively participated in the session, engaging in meaningful discussions, collaborative activities, and reflective exercises. The programme proved to be highly enriching, equipping educators with practical tools and techniques to align their teaching methodologies with the evolving educational landscape. The event concluded on a positive note, with participants expressing their appreciation for the informative and interactive session. The school reaffirmed its commitment to organising such professional development programmes to ensure continuous growth and excellence in teaching practices. Members of the Managing Committee — president Rajat Jain, vice-president Dr Vineet Jain, secretary Hitesh Jain, Manager Ritesh Jain, finance secretary Sunil Jain, adviser to the Managing Committee Ravikant Jain — and Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat extended their heartfelt appreciation for the successful and enriching session.

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