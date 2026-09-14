SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala, organises 'Harit Sankalp Samaroh'

SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala, organised the 'Harit Sankalp Samaroh' to promote environmental awareness and highlight the importance of afforestation. The event was graced by Neeru Arora, Madhu Parmar and Rajender Vashishth. Students presented poems, role plays and speeches highlighting environmental conservation. A tree plantation drive was followed by the 'Harit Sankalp' (Green Pledge), with students and staff committing to nurture trees and adopt eco-friendly practices. The dignitaries appreciated the initiative and urged students to become environmental ambassadors.

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