SA Jain Senior Model School, Circular Road, Ambala City, kids excel

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025-26, Badminton and Cricket competitions were successfully held at PKR Jain Vatika, Ambala City, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Saha. The events were graced by eminent dignitaries whose presence encouraged the young participants, while Sanjeev Goel was felicitated for his contribution to sports promotion. In badminton (U-15), Vishal Prashant Choudhary won the gold medal in doubles and got selected for the Lok Sabha Games, while Hargun Singh earned the silver medal. The cricket (U-14) team also clinched the silver medal, with the entire squad selected for the Lok Sabha Games. The Mahotsav emerged as a motivating platform for nurturing talent. Members of the Managing Committee President Rajat Jain, Vice President Dr Vineet Jain, Secretary Hitesh Jain, Manager Ritesh Jain, Finance Secretary Sunil Jain, Advisor to the Managing Committee Ravikant Jain and Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat congratulated the winners on their exemplary feats.

