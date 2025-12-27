DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / SA Jain Vijay Vallabh Public School, Ambala City, organises Kindergarten Sports Meet

SA Jain Vijay Vallabh Public School, Ambala City, organises Kindergarten Sports Meet

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:41 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
SA Jain Vijay Vallabh Public School, Ambala City, successfully organised its Kindergarten Sports Meet (2025-26) at the school ground, celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship, joy, and holistic development among young learners. The three-day event commenced with a ceremonial welcome of the school Management members and special guests. The event began on an auspicious note with the chanting of the Navkar Mantra, followed by a welcome address by the Principal, who highlighted the importance of physical fitness and co-curricular activities in early childhood education. The sports meet was formally declared open with a colourful balloon release and torch-lighting ceremony. The oath-taking ceremony instilled values of honesty, teamwork, and fair play among the young participants. Cultural performances and graceful welcome dances by the students added charm and liveliness to the programme. Over the three days, the tiny tots enthusiastically participated in a variety of fun-filled races and activities that showcased confidence, coordination, and joyful sportsmanship. A special highlight of the event was the Parents' Race, which saw spirited participation and strengthened the bond between the school and families. The Teachers' Fun Race, conducted on the concluding day, added excitement and cheer, delighting students and parents alike. Principal Dr. Ruchika Bhutani applauded the enthusiastic participation of the tiny tots. Each day concluded with a medal distribution ceremony.

