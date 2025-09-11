Saara represents India at youth prog in Russia

Saara Sharma, student of Class XI of RIMT World School, Sector 13, Chandigarh, represented India at the prestigious “World of BRICS – World of the Future” youth programme at the Artek International Children’s Centre, Russia, during its 100th anniversary year. At just 16, Saara emerged as a true youth leader — honoured as India’s national flag bearer, co-authoring the Children’s Declaration of Peace (to be presented at the UN), and collaborating with peers from over 20 countries on issues of diplomacy, cultural exchange, and global unity. Her journey was a blend of academic learning, leadership training, and cultural immersion — from engaging in STEM and creative arts to singing in Hindi during a multilingual performance of Katyusha, hiking Ayu-Dag at dawn, and mastering new skills with global friends. Saara also explored Moscow and Sevastopol, gaining invaluable insights into history, international relations, and peace-building.

