Sacred Heart, Chandigarh, organises interdisciplinary exhibition

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, organised ‘GENESIS – The Story of Life’, an interdisciplinary exhibition showcasing students’ creativity, innovation and scientific temperament. The event featured a wide range of informative and interactive exhibits focusing on science, sustainability and environmental awareness. A special highlight was the pre-primary wing’s presentation, ‘Rainbow of Values’, in which young learners creatively portrayed the core values of joy, love, peace and gratitude through engaging displays and confident explanations. The presentation underscored the importance of value-based education from an early age. The exhibition was inaugurated by the chief guest, Dr Surinder Singh Kukal, who commended the students for their confidence, creativity and presentation skills. He encouraged them to continue exploring, questioning and learning with curiosity. Principal Rev Sr Venita Joseph congratulated the students and teachers for their dedication and teamwork in making the exhibition a success. Rev Sr Anupa also graced the occasion and applauded the efforts of the school

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