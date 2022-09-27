Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Jagadhri

The school celebrated Hindi Diwas recently. Students organised a cultural programme to mark the day. A play ‘Hamari Vilupt Hoti Hindi’ was staged. Children recited ‘dohas’ of Kabir and Rahim. Activity on ‘Aao Vilom Dhunde’ was conducted. A group poem on the origin of Hindi language was recited by some students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Vidhan Sabha session LIVE Updates: Congress MLAs raise ruckus in House as CM Bhagwant Mann brings in confidence motion
Congress MLAs taken out before the CM brings in the confiden...
Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House
The Congress stages a protest outside the House before sitti...
Cong observers preparing report on Rajasthan developments, to submit to Sonia
All eyes on Sonia Gandhi on what action she recommends after...
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race
Ashok Gehlot likely to stay Rajasthan CM; Pawan Bansal colle...